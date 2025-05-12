Menu Explore
Rajinikanth is full of praise for Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family, calls up director to say it is ‘extraordinary’

BySantanu Das
May 12, 2025 06:38 PM IST

Abhishan Jeevinth made his directorial debut with Tourist Family. It stars Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles. 

Debutant director Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family has been the talk of the town ever since it released in theatres earlier this month. Starring Sasikumar and Simran, the family drama has received positive reviews and shown massive boost in its box office over the last few days. Superstar Rajinikanth is the latest to praise the film, as he interacted with the director over call to share that the film is ‘extraordinary.’ (Also read: Tourist Family movie review: A feel-good entertainer elevated by a stellar Sasikumar and Simran)

Rajinikanth has called Tourist Family 'extraordinary'.
Rajinikanth has called Tourist Family 'extraordinary'.

Rajinikanth hails Tourist Family

Abishan took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture where he was seen smiling while in a conversation over a phone call. In the caption, he wrote, “Superr, superr, superr. Extraordinary!" He also wrote, “Couldn't believe this phone call had actually happened. Got a special call from the super human."

The makers of the film then shared that this high praise for the film was from none other than Rajinikanth himself. The caption of the post read, “SUPER.. SUPERR… SUPERRR…. EXTRAORDINARY!” — Superstar #Rajinikanth after watching #TouristFamily. @rajinikanth. When the Superstar himself reacts like this, you know it’s special. Don’t miss the Tamil film that’s stealing everyone’s heart worldwide!"

About Tourist Family

Tourist Family revolves around a quirky Tamil family in Sri Lanka who are seeking a fresh start in India. They end up in Rameshwaram, only to get noticed by the cops. The film has crossed 30 crore at the box office in India.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Tourist Family is not just a story about a family, but about how humanity is above everything and how a random group of people come together to form a bond thanks to being neighbours. It teaches us to rise above preconceived notions about people based on where they are from or what they do, and that differences are part of who we are.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
