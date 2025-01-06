Mohanlal talks about 'dark clouds' looming over AMMA 4 months after presidency resignation: ‘Will reach the light soon'

Mohanlal opens up

Recently, AMMA office bearers organised a Kudumba Sangamam (family gathering) event. The event was attended by Mohanlal and Mammootty, as well as actor and politician Suresh Gopi. The meeting signalled a renewed sense of unity and purpose within the organisation.

According to News18, during his address at the event, Mohanlal spoke about AMMA’s recent struggles. He admitted that ‘dark clouds’ have been hovering over the organisation for the last few months. He voiced optimism for a brighter future, and said, “We will reach the light soon."

Mohanlal highlighted the impact of AMMA's work, noting that the organisation's contributions often go unnoticed. He said, “We do much more than people realise, and we have the potential to do things no other organisation can — not just for our members, but for the public as well."

About the Hema Committee report

The Hema Committee report focused on the Malayalam film industry. It stirred conversations around the workplace ethics in the entertainment world. The report was commissioned to investigate and address the rampant issues of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry and was released in August last year.

The report puts the spotlight on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry and comes with shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment being faced by women. The report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where intoxicated individuals knocked on the doors of their rooms in the film industry. In fact, many of the women expressed reluctance to complain due to fear. It also reported a lack of basic amenities such as toilets for women, adding that junior artists are treated ‘worse than slaves in Malayalam cinema’.