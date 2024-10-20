Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohanlal is well aware of unfair treatment and issues at AMMA: Mallika Sukumaran

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Oct 20, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, actor Mallika Sukumaran, minced no words while talking to the press about how AMMA handled issues in the past.

Veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran did not mince words while speaking to the press about how the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) mishandled issues in the past. Mathrubhumi reports that the actor also claimed that Mohanlal, as the president, knew all about the issues within the organisation. (Also Read: View: Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have done little of note to stem the rot in the industry)

Prithviraj Sukumaran's mom Mallika did not hold back while criticising Mohanlal.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's mom Mallika did not hold back while criticising Mohanlal.

Mallika Sukumaran on AMMA and Mohanlal

Mallika told the press on Saturday that only those who ‘remain silent and compliant’ are given prominence in AMMA. The publication quoted her as saying, “Mohanlal is well aware that some mistakes have been made within the organisation. Several deserving individuals are being excluded from receiving the help they need (via monthly financial assistance). Yet, assistance is provided to those who travel abroad 15 days a month.”

Mallika also brought up other findings of the Hema Committee report, questioning why the Kerala government still hasn’t clarified the findings on the 2017 assault case of a female actor. “It is 100% true that the actress was assaulted. All these discussions began after that incident. It’s been seven years, and the government still hasn’t clarified the investigation findings. What exactly happened?” She also stated that any misconduct in the industry should be curbed at first instance.

In August of this year, the Justice K Hema Committee report was published, which exposed harassment and poor working conditions in the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal, who was serving as the president, and other members of AMMA’s executive committee, handed in a joint resignation amid criticism.

About Mallika Sukumaran

Mallika debuted in 1974 with the Malayalam film Utharayanam by G Aravindan. She has appeared in over 60 films and won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress for her role in the 1974 film Swapnadanam. In 1978 she married the late actor Sukumaran. Both their sons, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran are actors.

She now runs restaurants in Doha and acted in Prithviraj-directed film Bro Daddy in 2022 with Mohanlal. Prithviraj is now directing Mohanlal in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to their 2019 hit film Lucifer.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On