Mohanlal is well aware of unfair treatment and issues at AMMA: Mallika Sukumaran

Veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran did not mince words while speaking to the press about how the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) mishandled issues in the past. Mathrubhumi reports that the actor also claimed that Mohanlal, as the president, knew all about the issues within the organisation. (Also Read: View: Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have done little of note to stem the rot in the industry) Prithviraj Sukumaran's mom Mallika did not hold back while criticising Mohanlal.

Mallika Sukumaran on AMMA and Mohanlal

Mallika told the press on Saturday that only those who ‘remain silent and compliant’ are given prominence in AMMA. The publication quoted her as saying, “Mohanlal is well aware that some mistakes have been made within the organisation. Several deserving individuals are being excluded from receiving the help they need (via monthly financial assistance). Yet, assistance is provided to those who travel abroad 15 days a month.”

Mallika also brought up other findings of the Hema Committee report, questioning why the Kerala government still hasn’t clarified the findings on the 2017 assault case of a female actor. “It is 100% true that the actress was assaulted. All these discussions began after that incident. It’s been seven years, and the government still hasn’t clarified the investigation findings. What exactly happened?” She also stated that any misconduct in the industry should be curbed at first instance.

In August of this year, the Justice K Hema Committee report was published, which exposed harassment and poor working conditions in the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal, who was serving as the president, and other members of AMMA’s executive committee, handed in a joint resignation amid criticism.

About Mallika Sukumaran

Mallika debuted in 1974 with the Malayalam film Utharayanam by G Aravindan. She has appeared in over 60 films and won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress for her role in the 1974 film Swapnadanam. In 1978 she married the late actor Sukumaran. Both their sons, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran are actors.

She now runs restaurants in Doha and acted in Prithviraj-directed film Bro Daddy in 2022 with Mohanlal. Prithviraj is now directing Mohanlal in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to their 2019 hit film Lucifer.