News / India News / Kerala HC refuses to cancel Dileep’s bail in actress assault case

Kerala HC refuses to cancel Dileep’s bail in actress assault case

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Feb 29, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Kerala HC rejects crime branch plea to cancel actor Dileep's bail in actress abduction case, citing nearing trial completion to avoid further delays.

The Kerala high court on Wednesday turned down a plea by the crime branch seeking cancellation of the bail granted to actor Dileep in connection with the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case.

Dileep was named as the eighth accused in the case (HT)

Dileep was named as the eighth accused in the case.The prosecution had moved the high court after its plea for revoking bail to the actor was dismissed by the Ernakulam additional sessions court . The crime branch had alleged that the actor had “attempted to influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence” while on bail. However, the actor in an affidavit filed before the HC termed the allegations “baseless”.

The bench of justice Sophy Thomas, citing the fact that the trial in the case is nearing completion, observed that if the bail of the accused is cancelled, it may lead to further litigations and complications resulting in the case dragging on unnecessarily.

“The crime is of the year 2017 and after a long drawn trial, it is nearing completion. So this court is of the view that, let the trial be completed and the case be disposed of at the earliest. The crimes if any registered for destroying evidence, influencing/threatening witnesses or for the conspiracy to do away with the investigating officers etc may take its course till it is logically concluded in accordance with law,” the court said.

In February 2017, a leading Malayalam actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. Actor Dileep, who the police allege held a personal grudge against the actress and ordered her assault, has been charged with criminal conspiracy among other offences. The trial in the case is nearing completion.

