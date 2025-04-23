Kerala Film Body gives Shine Tom Chacko final chance to correct his behaviour after Vincy Aloshious’ allegations

Earlier this week, Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko for using drugs and misbehaving with her on set. The actor apologised at an internal committee meeting held in Kochi on Monday, and now the Kerala Film Body has decided to issue him a final warning. (Also Read: Team ‘Soothravakyam’ supports ICC inquiry into actor Vincy Aloshious'' allegations) Shine Tom Chacko given a warning by Kerala Film Body.

Kerala Film Body warns Shine Tom Chacko

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, B. Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), confirmed that Chacko had used drugs at his workplace and revealed that the film body has given a final warning to the actor to correct his mistakes. “We have now informed his family members to seek professional assistance for him to overcome the problem of drug use. We will not co-operate with him if he violates the assurance not to create any more problems,” he said

He further added, “People who get addicted to such behaviours or practices should be given an opportunity to correct themselves, as that is the humane thing to do. But this humane approach should not be seen as a weakness.”

Earlier, according to a report in Mathrubhumi, Shine apologised to Vincy during the internal committee meeting and assured everyone present that he would behave professionally in the future. He also told the committee that he had not acted intentionally.

Vincy accused Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaving with her

At an event connected to a “No to Drugs” campaign, Vincy stated that she would no longer act with people who use drugs on film sets. Her statement caused a stir online. To clarify her position, she shared a video on Instagram explaining that she and a female colleague had faced inappropriate behaviour from a co-actor who was under the influence on set.

Without naming her co-star at first, Vincy said that when she had an issue with her costume on set, the actor said, “I’ll fix it for you,” in front of everyone, creating an uncomfortable situation.

“He was also spitting a white powder from his mouth when the rehearsal for a scene was on. It was evident that he was using drugs on the set,” she added in the video.

Later, Vincy filed a formal complaint with the Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, naming Shine Tom Chacko as the co-star who misbehaved with her during the shoot of the yet-to-be-released film Soothravakyam.