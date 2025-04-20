Shine Tom Chacko's brother Joe John responds to his drug allegations with sarcasm: ‘Won't even give me 5000’

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in Kochi on Saturday in a drug case before being released on bail. His brother, Joe John Chacko, spoke to reporters outside the police station and responded with sarcasm when asked about drug deal allegations, according to an OnManorama report. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan defends film industry amid Shine Tom Chacko's arrest in drugs case: ‘Cinema alone cannot be blamed’) Shine Tom Chacko's brother Joe John Chacko spoke to the press in Kochi.

Joe John responds to brother Shine Tom Chacko’s drug deal allegations

Joe was asked about Shine’s alleged ₹20,000 transaction with a known drug dealer in Kochi. He responded, “This is someone who won’t even give me ₹5000 when I ask for it, how will he play ₹20,000 to someone else?”

He also got sarcastic when asked if his brother was being taken to a de-addiction centre. “Maybe he was taken to a de-addiction centre, you people are the ones saying this. I came because I heard he might get bail. Again, something you were all suggesting. I don’t know anything about a de-addiction centre. I wasn’t even there at the time.”

Joe also sarcastically told the press that he was at a de-addiction centre in Palakkad for two weeks, asking them if none of them had ever been to one. He reiterated how a person who won’t even lend him money gives ₹20,000 to someone else.

Shine Tom Chacko’s arrest and bail in drugs case

Shine was arrested on Saturday due to alleged drug use but was released on bail the same day. According to PTI, the police have asked him to appear again on April 21. Shine recently fled from the police during a narcotics raid at a hotel in Kochi, and he was interrogated for four hours after his arrest. During the raid, he allegedly fled through a window in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

According to police, he was booked under Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An FIR filed against him notes that Shine reportedly admitted to drug use.

Earlier, actor Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint with the Film Chamber, accusing Shine of inappropriate behaviour while under the influence of drugs. She had also informed the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) about his misconduct on the sets of the unreleased film Soothravakyam, though no police complaint has been filed.