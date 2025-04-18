Vincy Aloshious ready to withdraw complaint against ‘massively talented’ Shine Tom Chacko: ‘He shouldn’t be denied work’

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious filed a formal complaint with the Film Chamber against actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of “inappropriate behaviour” towards her under the influence of drugs on the set of a movie. Now, the actor has revealed that she is ready to withdraw the complaint as she is disappointed that the actor’s name was leaked to news channels. (Also Read: Vincy Aloshous reveals name of her co-actor who used drugs on set) Vincy Aloshious has decided to withdraw complaint against Shine Tim Chacko.

Vincy decides to withdraw her complaint against Shine Tom Chacko

Vincy said that she did not want the actor’s name to be made public, adding that she will investigate how the news was leaked to television channels and will then decide whether to proceed with withdrawing her complaint from the respective film body. Kerala Kaumudi quoted her as saying, “I made it clear to the authorities that the lead actor’s name should not be made public. It is a breach of trust. One person’s mistake is now going to affect an entire movie. This should not happen. This is why I refrained from publicly naming the actor. I am extremely grateful for the support I received from cinema organisations. The actor should not be denied work as he is massively talented. Let’s allow him to rectify his mistakes.”

What Vincy said

At a recent event related to the “Say No to Drugs” campaign, Vincy said, “If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them.” Later, in a social media post, the actor explained the reason behind her statement, revealing that while working on a film, one of the main actors used drugs, behaved inappropriately, and insisted on adjusting her costume, which made her uncomfortable. However, she refrained from naming the actor in her social media post.

On 17 April, apart from filing a complaint with the Film Chamber, the actor also lodged a complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists regarding Chacko’s misconduct on the set of the yet-to-be-released movie Soothravakyam. AMMA ad hoc committee convenor Jayan Cherthala stated that the association would extend full support to the actor in the matter.