Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious says drugged co-star misbehaved with her, insisted on fixing her dress on set

In 2024, reports of alleged drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry made headlines. Earlier, Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious stated that she had decided not to work with actors who use drugs. Her statement sparked debate online, and now the actor has clarified her stance, revealing the troubling experience that led her to make such a statement: a drugged co-star misbehaving with her on set. Malayalam actor Vincy recalls actor misbehaving with him on set.

During the inauguration of the 67th operational year of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, held at Pallippuram Church, Vincy declared, "If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them."

Vincy recalls drugged co-star misbehaving with her

Now, revealing the reason behind her statement, Vincy took to Instagram and shared in a video: “A few days ago, at an anti-drug campaign programme, I made a statement that I will not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. After this statement, there were several comments. When I read those comments, I felt I should clarify why I made such a statement.

"I was working on a film where one of the main actors used drugs and behaved inappropriately. It wasn’t easy to work with him. There was an issue with my costume, and I was on the way to get it fixed. Out of nowhere, he insisted on coming with me, saying, ‘I can help get it ready.’ This was said in front of everyone, and it made the situation all the more uncomfortable," she said.

She further recalled: "During a scene rehearsal, something white spilt from his mouth onto the table. It was very evident that he was using drugs on set, which created a nuisance for everyone around. It's one thing to use drugs in your personal life, but when it affects your professional environment, it becomes unacceptable. I don't want to work like that. I don't want to work with someone who isn't conscious of the impact their actions have on others. This is a decision based on my personal experience, and I stand by it. Everyone knew about this; the director even spoke with him." She also said that due to her statement, she might lose out on opportunities in films.

Vincy's recent and upcoming work

Vincy was last seen in the movie Marivillin Gopurangal. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress in 2022 for her powerful performance in Rekha. She will next be seen in the movie Soothravakyam, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Deepak Parambol.