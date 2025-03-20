Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malayalam film industry registers 52 cr loss in February with only Officer on Duty minting money; a film made only 10k

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Mar 20, 2025 02:14 PM IST

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) released a report that out of the 17 Malayalam films released last month, only one was a hit.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has been sounding alarm bells for a while now. As further proof, they released a report on how out of 17 Malayalam films, only one film was a hit while the biggest flop collected only 10,000, according to The Hindu. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan trailer: Mohanlal returns to save ‘God's own country’; Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma all praise)

Kunchacko Boban in a still from his hit film Officer on Duty.
Kunchacko Boban in a still from his hit film Officer on Duty.

Malayalam films face 52 crore loss

The KFPA also released exact numbers for how much the 17 films collected in theatres to “bust the trend of making inflated claims on the box-office earnings of movies that had failed to click.”The association plans to do this monthly.

KFPA vice-president G Suresh Kumar told the press, “Of the 17 movies released in February, there was only one hit, Officer on Duty. Two movies, including Daveed and Bromance, may not suffer loss, as it may compensate the gap in theatre share through the sale of OTT and other rights.”

According to the association, the total budget of the films released in February was around 75.23 crore, and the total share in theatre collections was only 23.55 crore. In January, they recorded a loss of 110 crore, with 28 films released that month.

A breakdown of the collections

According to News18 Malayalam, a breakdown of the film’s budget and theatre share was provided by KFPA.

MovieBudgetTheatre share
Izha 63 lakh 45,000
Lovedale 1.60 crore 10,000
Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal 5.48 crore 33 lakh
Bromance 8 crore 4 crore
Daveed 9 crore 3.50 crore
Painkili 5 crore 2.50 crore
Officer on Duty 13 crore 11 crore
Chattuli 3.40 crore 32 lakh
Get Set Baby 9 crore 1.40 crore
ThadavuNANA
Urul 25 lakh 1 lakh
Machante Maalakha 5.12 crore 40 lakh
Athma Saho 1.50 crore 30 lakh
Arike 1.50 crore 55,000
Idi Mazha Kaattu 5.74 crore 2.10 lakh
Aapp Kaise Ho 2.50 crore 5 lakh
Randaam Yaamam 2.50 crore 80,000

Suresh also told the press that the earlier claims of numerous Malayalam films entering 50 crore and 100 crore clubs have been halted since the association decided to release the budget and theatre earnings. He alleged that top stars and technicians in Mollywood have been demanding salary hikes by promoting inflated box office numbers. In 2024, they claimed 700 crore loss.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On