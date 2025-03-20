Malayalam film industry registers 52 cr loss in February with only Officer on Duty minting money; a film made only 10k

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has been sounding alarm bells for a while now. As further proof, they released a report on how out of 17 Malayalam films, only one film was a hit while the biggest flop collected only ₹10,000, according to The Hindu. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan trailer: Mohanlal returns to save ‘God's own country’; Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma all praise) Kunchacko Boban in a still from his hit film Officer on Duty.

Malayalam films face ₹ 52 crore loss

The KFPA also released exact numbers for how much the 17 films collected in theatres to “bust the trend of making inflated claims on the box-office earnings of movies that had failed to click.”The association plans to do this monthly.

KFPA vice-president G Suresh Kumar told the press, “Of the 17 movies released in February, there was only one hit, Officer on Duty. Two movies, including Daveed and Bromance, may not suffer loss, as it may compensate the gap in theatre share through the sale of OTT and other rights.”

According to the association, the total budget of the films released in February was around ₹75.23 crore, and the total share in theatre collections was only ₹23.55 crore. In January, they recorded a loss of ₹110 crore, with 28 films released that month.

A breakdown of the collections

According to News18 Malayalam, a breakdown of the film’s budget and theatre share was provided by KFPA.

Movie Budget Theatre share Izha ₹ 63 lakh ₹ 45,000 Lovedale ₹ 1.60 crore ₹ 10,000 Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal ₹ 5.48 crore ₹ 33 lakh Bromance ₹ 8 crore ₹ 4 crore Daveed ₹ 9 crore ₹ 3.50 crore Painkili ₹ 5 crore ₹ 2.50 crore Officer on Duty ₹ 13 crore ₹ 11 crore Chattuli ₹ 3.40 crore ₹ 32 lakh Get Set Baby ₹ 9 crore ₹ 1.40 crore Thadavu NA NA Urul ₹ 25 lakh ₹ 1 lakh Machante Maalakha ₹ 5.12 crore ₹ 40 lakh Athma Saho ₹ 1.50 crore ₹ 30 lakh Arike ₹ 1.50 crore ₹ 55,000 Idi Mazha Kaattu ₹ 5.74 crore ₹ 2.10 lakh Aapp Kaise Ho ₹ 2.50 crore ₹ 5 lakh Randaam Yaamam ₹ 2.50 crore ₹ 80,000

Suresh also told the press that the earlier claims of numerous Malayalam films entering ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore clubs have been halted since the association decided to release the budget and theatre earnings. He alleged that top stars and technicians in Mollywood have been demanding salary hikes by promoting inflated box office numbers. In 2024, they claimed ₹700 crore loss.