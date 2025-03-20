Officer On Duty OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam crime thriller

Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam movie Officer on Duty is now available to watch on OTT. The film is streaming now after its theatrical release last month. The electric crime thriller is directed by Jithu Ashraf and stars Kunchacko Boban. Kunchacko Boban plays a police officer in Officer on Duty.

Where to watch Officer on Duty

The film available to watch on Netflix. It has released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages too with subtitles available in English. The movie is 2 hours 14 mins long.

About Officer on Duty

The synopsis on Netflix reads, “During a routine case for counterfeit jewelry, a demoted police officer unexpectedly steers his investigation toward a dangerous criminal syndicate.”

The film also stars Priyamani and Jagdish.

In an interview with HT last month, Boban said, “I do believe my performance in Officer on Duty is my best ever.” He added, “It’s only when I consciously decided to experiment unabashedly that I found real success. Luckily in the last 10 years, my directors started offering me roles that no one believed I could do. My characters in Enna than case kodu, Bougainvillea and Officer on Duty are roles that no one would have dared to give me 10 years ago. I’m determined to make these different roles work and I’m loving this phase in my career when I’m getting these challenging roles.”

Officer on Duty received rave reviews upon its theatrical release. Critic Baradwaj Rangan wrote, “#KunchackoBoban gives a strong central performance in #JithuAshraf’s #OfficerOnDuty, and the technical departments pitch in, too. But the writing remains superficial.”

A person wrote in a tweet, "#OfficerOnDuty - Another Golden Stuff From Malayalam Cinema,ScreenPlay Awesome 👏 That Interconnection Is Just Amazing & Unexpected,While Revealing Is Just MindBlowing… BgM - #JakesBejoy Miratti Vitrukaapla.. Worth Watching Guys"

In June 2024, director Amal Neerad had announced his next film with actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi.