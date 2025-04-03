Sreenath Bhasi responds to allegedly being named in drug case with Shine Tom Chacko; calls it ‘fabricated’

Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi have allegedly been named in a drug case involving hybrid cannabis. A Zee News Malayalam report states that a woman called Taslima Sultana gave a statement that she supplied drugs to both the actors after she was arrested for possession. Excise notices will reportedly be issued to both actors. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran film surpasses Lucifer's lifetime haul) Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tim Chacko's names came up after a recent drug bust.

Sreenath Bhasi responds to being named in drug case

After news broke of his alleged involvement, Sreenath reportedly told Kerala Kaumudi that the ‘whole incident is rubbish’ and alleged people of ‘fabricating news’. He also stated that he wouldn’t respond further on the issue. However, the Zee report states that excise notices will be sent out to the actors soon to appear for questioning.

Taslima Sultana, aka Christina, was arrested with over ₹2 crore worth of hybrid cannabis in Alappuzha on Tuesday night. She had reportedly worked as an extra and a script translator in the film industry. The Excise Department, who led her arrest, reportedly also found evidence linking her to the actors.

Shine has yet to respond to these allegations. In February this year, the actor was acquitted by a Kerala court after he was accused in a 2015 drug case. According to PTI, the case pertains to the alleged seizure of cocaine and the arrest of five, including Shine, on January 31, 2015, from a posh flat in Kadavanthra.

About Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko

Sreenath is a well-known actor, singer and RJ from the Malayalam film industry. After debuting in the 2011 film Pranayam, he gained recognition with the 2012 film Da Thadiya. He has acted in numerous films since, like Kumbalangi Nights, Kappela, and Trance. In 2024, he starred in LLB: Life Line of Bachelors and Manjummel Boys. He will soon star in Unlock, Dhuniyavinte Orattathu, Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam and Khajuraho Dreams.

Shine is also well-known for his work in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films. He debuted in 2011 with Gaddama and got his breakthrough in 2014 with Ithihasa. He has since starred in films like Jigarthanda DoubleX and Dasara. Most recently seen in Daaku Maharaaj, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Chattuli, Robinhood, and Abhilasham, he will soon star in Bazooka, Aaraam Thirukalpana, Velleppam, and Paradise Circus.