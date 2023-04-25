Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi banned for ‘bad behavior’ on sets by Malayalam film unions

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association on Tuesday have jointly issued a ban of popular Malayalam actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi after repeated complaints of bad behaviour on film sets in recent times. (Also read: Shane Nigam reportedly walks out of RDX set, co-star Antony Varghese shares his reaction in cryptic post) Two Malayalam film industry organisations banned actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi as there were many reports of their bad behaviour on set.

As per reports, the decision to ban them was taken following a meeting organised jointly by FEFKA, Film Producers' Association and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “Malayalam film industry associations - #FEFKA, #KeralaFilmProducers & #Amma jointly decided to ban popular actors #ShaneNigam & #SreenathBhasi from forthcoming films due to constant “bad behaviour and trouble on the sets (sic).”

Producer and Kerala Film Producers head M Ranjith alleged that both Shane and Sreenath were often under the influence of drugs on the film sets, which created to a lot of nuisance to the respective film producers and their crew. He was quoted in a report by Onmanorama.

The report further added that the Federation had recently raise complaints that some actors have been constantly causing some issues on film sets which has become a big menace for the entire industry.

Just a few weeks ago, Shane Nigam found himself in the middle of a controversy after he allegedly walked out of the sets for Nahas Hidhayath's upcoming film RDX. The shoot of the project came to a standstill as Shane walked out while senior actors such as Lal and Babu Antony were present. Tipped to be an action-thriller, nearly 90 percent of the shoot of RDX is already over.

Reports of Shane walking out of the film set took social media by storm after co-star Antony Varghese’s cryptic Facebook post went viral. Antony Varghese, who plays one of the central characters in the film along with Shane, took to his Facebook page to share a cryptic post which clearly indicated that he was not happy with the turn of events. He wrote: “No drama, please. Dedicated to those who are playing real-life drama here.”

Sreenath Bhasi is known for his work in films such as Home and Bheeshmaparvam among others.

