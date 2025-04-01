L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 5: Mohanlal film close to beating Manjummel Boys; mints 200 crore

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 5: Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial L2 Empuraan starring Mohanlal rages on at the box office despite its controversy. The film has collected ₹200 crore worldwide since its release on March 27 and is close to beating Manjummel Boys’ lifetime collection. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 5: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran film mints ₹70 crore so far) L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 5: Mohanlal plays the lead role in the sequel to Lucifer.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office

Producer Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas posted on Instagram that L2 Empuraan has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in less than a week. They wrote, “The OVERLORD shatters the 200 crore barrier in style! EMPURAAN makes history!”

Sacnilk also reported that the film collected ₹70.15 crore net and ₹82 crore gross in India in five days, making ₹200 crore worldwide. For context, the 2019 film Lucifer, L2 Empuraan’s prequel, made ₹127 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

The numbers are impressive, making L2 Empuraan the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film to ever be made after Manjummel Boys and the third-highest-grossing Indian film this year after Chhaava and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Manjummel Boys collected ₹240.5 crore in its lifetime, and L2 Empuraan is close to beating that. Chhaava collected a whopping ₹798.10 crore in 45 days, while Sankranthiki Vasthunam made ₹255.2 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Scenes from L2 Empuraan chopped due to controversy

Since L2 Empuraan hit screens on March 27, it received good reviews but was marred in controversy due to scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots. Producer Antony told the press in Kochi that over 2 minutes of scenes that have ‘hurt sentiments’ have been cut from the film, stating that they’re not doing it under ‘threats or pressure’.

According to PTI, he said, “There is no question of being afraid. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything which would hurt the sentiments of anyone. If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance.”