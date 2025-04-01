Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran film collects 77 crore amid controversy

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 01, 2025 10:12 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film with Mohanlal shows no signs of slowing down despite controversy.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan is holding steady despite being a weekday. According to Sacnilk, the Mohanlal-starrer brought in 77.2 crore net in India despite the controversy surrounding it. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 5: Mohanlal film close to beating Manjummel Boys; mints 200 crore)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film will run in theatres with 24 cuts.(PTI)
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film will run in theatres with 24 cuts.(PTI)

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The trade website reports that L2 Empuraan had a stellar opening in India, bringing in 21 crore on Thursday, 11 crore on Friday, 13.25 crore on Saturday, and 13.65 crore net on Sunday. The film witnessed an 18.32% dip on Monday but brought in 11.15 crore, a good amount. On Tuesday, the film is estimated to have collected 7.05 crore, taking its total six-day collection to approximately 77.2 crore net. The film crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide in five days.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is a sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, which introduced Mohanlal as the mysterious Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab'raam. The sequel delves a little deeper into the other side of the man who controls a nexus fighting drug cartels. At the end of L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal is introduced as a young Stephen in 1980s Mumbai. American actor Rick Yune is also set up as the new villain, the leader of a crime syndicate called Shenlong ‘Shen’ Triad. Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Abhimanyu Singh also play key roles in it.

Controversy surrounding the film

L2 Empuraan's team made 24 cuts to the film after it was criticised for misleadingly showing the 2002 Gujarat riots. Scenes depicting violence against women and a religious structure were cut. Other tweaks were made to the film, including changing the villain's name and removing conversations between some characters. The film is shorter by 2 minutes and 8 seconds now. The controversy, however, does not seem to have affected the film and how it fares in the coming days remains to be seen.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran film collects 77 crore amid controversy
