David Warner's hefty paycheck for his acting debut in Nithiin, Sreeleela's Robinhood revealed

Australian cricketer David Warner’s debut film Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, which stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, sees David in a key role. An OTT Play report reveals that the cricketer was paid a hefty cheque for the cameo. (Also Read: Rajendra Prasad apologises after backlash for ‘insulting’ David Warner at Robinhood event: ‘He's like my son’) David Warner played a key role in the Nithiin and Sreeleela-starrer Robinhood.

David Warner’s paycheck for Robinhood revealed

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers surprised many when he revealed earlier this month that David would finally be making his acting debut. The publication quotes sources who confirm that the cricketer was paid ₹3 crore for his cameo in the Telugu film. The source also states that he shot his portion last year during IPL 2024.

After Ravi let the cat out of the bag, David flew to India to participate in the film’s promotions in Hyderabad. He attended the pre-release events and made Instagram Reels with the lead actors. His co-actor Rajendra Prasad ran into controversy over some comments he made about David at the pre-release event. He had to apologise for it later.

About Robinhood

Robinhood is Venky’s third film after Chalo, released in 2018, and Bheeshma, released in 2020, which also starred Nithiin. Rashmika Mandanna, who starred in both films, was also supposed to play the lead in Robinhood, but she walked out of the project due to date issues. The role then went to Sreeleela.

Ahead of the film’s release, it faced another controversy when the special number Adhi Dha Surprisu featuring Ketika Sharma was released and criticised for its steps. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film’s music. Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage and Shine Tom Chacko play key roles in it.

The film was released in theatres on March 28 ahead of Ugadi and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.