Internet wants Ketika Sharma's song Adhi Dha Surprisu banned for ‘vulgar’ steps, lyrics: 'Women are shown as objects'

Tollywood managed to deliver not one but two songs that made the internet cringe, all in a span of three months. Contending against Urvashi Rautela and Balakrishna’s Dabidi Dibidi is the latest number, Adhi Dha Surprisu from Venky Kudumula’s Nithiin and Sreeleela-starrer Robinhood. Featuring Ketika Sharma, the number has people asking Shekhar Master to retire, thanks to the ‘vulgar’ steps. (Also Read: MLA clarifies his remark about teaching Rashmika Mandanna ‘a lesson’ amid controversy: ‘I did not mean to attack her’) Ketika Sharma in a still from the song Adhi Dha Surprisu from Robinhood.

Adhi Dha Surprisu from Robinhood draws ire

Since the video of the number composed by GV Prakash Kumar dropped on Monday evening, people on the internet have had some strong feelings about the allegory-laden song sung by Neeti Mohan, Anurag Kulkarni and penned by Chandrabose. A step that sees an oiled-up Ketika pull the waistband of her skirt, hinting at a double entendre in particular, seemed to draw criticism and comments objectifying her in equal measure.

One incensed Instagram user called out Sekhar for his choreography, writing, “Sekhar master please retire aipondi. It's a movie okay, the audience will expect commersial elements and as well as romantic scenes or songs. But what you are doing is not romance or commercial, it is disgusting to see your choreography on the screen. Please retire.”

Numerous people left comments like, “Need to ban this type of songs and chores.” and “Please ban these songs mann, the directors who do this, the producers who green flag this, the women who are hired to manage these performances, whyyy?”

Another pointed out, “Objectifying women's in songs and blaming the society why it is getting worst day by day.” One Instagram user questioned, “Who even decides these kind of sh*t songs and dance moves!” while another wrote, “Just one word Vulgar.” A movie buff agreed, “Choreography k name pr kr di vulgarity. (It's just vulgarity in the name of choreography)”

“It seems that the Indian entertainment industry is increasingly focused on outdoing each other in terms of pushing boundaries when it comes to vulgarity. The competition seems to revolve around how far they can go in terms of embarrassing content, prioritizing shock value over substance,” wrote one Threads user, while many others called out Sekhar master for the steps. One comment read, “Cinema is going to get worse than this. Women are not being portrayed, they are willing to showcase them as only objects nothing else.”

Not the first time

Incidentally, this is not the first time in recent times that Sekhar has been called out for composing such steps. The choreographer, who worked in numerous hits like Iddarammayilatho, Nannaku Prematho and Khaidi No 150, was lately under fire for the song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj which was trolled massively for the steps featuring Balakrishna and Urvashi.

In 2024, he worked for hits like Guntur Kaaram, The GOAT, Devara: Part 1 and Pushpa 2: The Rule, but his steps for the Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Mr Bachchan drew the ire of many, yet again, for crossing the line between entertainment and objectification.