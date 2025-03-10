MLA clarifies his remark about teaching Rashmika Mandanna ‘a lesson’ amid controversy: ‘I did not mean to attack her’

In the wake of the growing controversy surrounding his comments on actor Rashmika Mandanna, Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda Ganiga has spoken out, further clarifying his earlier statement. (Also Read: Kannada star Ramya stands by Rashmika Mandanna: 'Stop trolling her') The MLA called out Rashmika Mandanna for supposedly turning down an invitation to attend an event in Karnataka.

The remarks, which were widely discussed and criticized, have sparked concerns, especially from the Kodava community, leading to calls for the actor's safety.

MLA clarifies statement on Rashmika Mandanna

Ravi, who made headlines for his controversial statement, had earlier mentioned that Rashmika "must be taught a lesson" for not attending a state event.

However, in a bid to explain his position, the MLA told ANI, "When I said that I would teach her a lesson, I meant about life lessons, but I did not mean to attack her; I said, do not kick the ladder you have climbed."

He added that his comments were meant to remind the actor about the importance of respecting the state that nurtured her. "Rashmika Mandanna did not come when invited to our state program. I told her that you grew up eating state food, so stand up for it," Gowda said.

He clarified that his intention was never to personally criticise her. Gowda further said, "I have also seen Rashmika Mandanna's movie... I stand by my words. Our state, our land, and the Kannada language must be respected."

What the MLA had said

Despite his defense, the statement had already stirred controversy, especially after the actor's supposed refusal to attend a previous event in Karnataka. The remarks came after he claimed her invitation to attend the International Film Festival in the state was declined.

Ravi then expressed his frustration, pointing out that Rashmika, despite beginning her career in Karnataka with the Kannada film Kirik Party, had refused to acknowledge the state's culture and language, allegedly saying, "I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time."

Kodava National Council condemns MLA's statement

Following the comments, the Kodava National Council (KNC), of which Rashmika is a member, raised serious concerns about the actor's safety. The Council expressed dismay at the remarks and called on authorities to provide security for the actor, citing potential harassment and threats.

In response to the growing tension, the Kodava National Council, led by President NU Nachappa, condemned the threats against the actor. Nachappa emphasized that Rashmika, an actor from the indigenous Kodava tribe, had achieved success through her hard work and dedication in the Indian film industry.

He further added, "Some individuals, unaware of the nature of artistic criticism, have been targeting and harassing the actress." The Kodava community has urged both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka's State Home Minister G Parameshwar to ensure Rashmika Mandanna's safety.

A formal letter was submitted by the community, condemning the threats and calling for swift action. The letter stressed that Mandanna, like any other individual, has the right to make her own choices, and no one should be forced to conform to others' expectations.

The statement read, "She is not just a great actress but an individual with the right to make her own choices. No one should be forced to conform to others' expectations or instructions."

Upcoming work

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava, both of which have seen significant commercial success. Looking ahead, Rashmika is set to star in several high-profile projects, including Sikandar, where she will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She will also appear in Kubera alongside actor Dhanush and in Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.