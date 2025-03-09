The Kodava community has called on authorities to ensure the safety of actress Rashmika Mandanna after a controversial remark by Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda. Rashmika Mandanna.

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga’s statement that Rashmika "must be taught a lesson" has raised concerns, prompting the community to formally request security for her.

While speaking to the media on March 3, he said, "Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time. I can't come. One of our legislator friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn't we teach them a lesson?"

According to news gency ANI, Kodava National Council President N.U. Nachappa has addressed the issue, highlighting that Rashmika Mandanna, who belongs to the indigenous Kodava tribe, has achieved success in the Indian film industry through her dedication and talent.

(Also Read: Kodava community seeks protection for Rashmika Mandanna after MLA's ‘must be taught a lesson’ remark)

However, he expressed concerns that certain individuals, unaware of the nature of artistic criticism, have been targeting and harassing the actress.

A letter has been submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka State Home Minister G. Parameshwar, urging them to safeguard Rashmika Mandanna and other women from the Kodava community, according to the report.

The letter strongly denounces the alleged threats and highlights Rashmika's significant contributions to Indian cinema, calling for her to be treated with dignity and respect.

"She is not just a talented actress but an individual with the right to make her own choices. No one should be compelled to conform to others' expectations," the letter states.

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in the blockbuster films Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava. She also has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, Kubera with Dhanush, and Thama starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

(With ANI inputs)