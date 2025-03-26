Rajendra Prasad apologises after backlash for ‘insulting’ David Warner at Robinhood event: ‘He's like my son’

Actor Rajendra Prasad recently pulled Australian cricketer David Warner’s leg at the pre-release event of Robinhood. However, his comments on the cricketer’s obsession with Pushpa did not go down well, with many calling him out for ‘insulting’ David. Rajendra Prasad has now apologised, explaining why he said what he did. (Also Read: David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step, grooves with Sreeleela and Nithiin at Robinhood trailer launch) Rajendra Prasad poked fun at David Warner's obsession with Pushpa at the pre-release event of Robinhood.

Rajendra Prasad apologises after backlash

The veteran actor sent a video to the press, apologising and explaining his equation with David. He said, “At the pre-release Robinhood event, I unknowingly said something about David Warner. You know me; I did not do that intentionally. Even before we went to the event, we were all having fun together. I told Nithiin and him they were like my children.”

He then claimed that he and David were pulling each other's legs about encroaching on each other's fields before the event. "When he hugged me, I asked him to prove himself as an actor, and he asked me to prove myself as a cricketer. I love David Warner, I love his cricket, and he loves our films and acting. If what I did has hurt anyone, I feel very sorry and apologise. I will ensure it never happens again,” he said.

What did Rajendra Prasad say to David Warner

Earlier this week, Rajendra Prasad poked fun at David at the pre-release event of Robinhood held in Hyderabad. He imitated the cricketer doing the Srivalli step from Pushpa and joked about how he always does that instead of playing cricket. He also colloquially called him ‘donga m***a koduku’ (loosely translates to son of a gun) which did not go down well with many. David kept smiling as the actor was speaking in Telugu.

Many people were miffed and thought David was ‘insulted’, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing, “Worst behaviour. Oka international player respect tho osthey idha meru echeyi respect (Is this how you respect an international player?)” Another wrote, “Disrespecting and insulting a person who doesn't know your language and who admires telugu movies , is an absolute shame to TFI. Absurd behaviour!” “Enduku ayya pilichi mari avamanistharu?? (Why call him just to insult?)” questioned one fan.

About Robinhood

Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood will mark David Warner’s acting debut. Nithiin and Sreeleela headline the film, and it also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on March 28.