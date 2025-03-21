Ganesh Acharya says ‘no one in Bollywood’ gave him due credit but Allu Arjun did for Pushpa films

Choreographer-director Ganesh Acharya got candid in a recent interview about how Bollywood ‘never’ gave him due credit, but Allu Arjun did for the Pushpa films. Talking to Bharti TV, he stated that he believed the south respected their technicians more than the Hindi film industry did. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Allu Arjun suffered neck injuries, broke his foot while filming Pushpa 2's Jathara sequence, reveals Ganesh Acharya) Ganesh Acharya choreographed a few numbers in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Ganesh Acharya on Allu Arjun and Bollywood

Ganesh stated that while he doesn’t blame the Hindi film industry as a whole, there is an issue with technicians not getting enough credit. Even as he claimed that he was lucky enough not to have stars throw tantrums with him, he saw choreography change at the last minute to suit the needs of the stars. He said, “Bollywood industry mei ego bohot faila hua hai. Ego nahi hona chahiye. (There’s a lot of ego in Bollywood. Ego shouldn’t exist)”

The choreographer then claimed that his experience down south was different, especially when it comes to Allu Arjun and the Pushpa films. “Allu Arjun called me and said, masterji aap ke wajah se hua, aap ke wajah se log appreciate kar rahe hai (people appreciate me because of you). No one in Bollywood has ever called to credit me for their success. He even called me to a success party in Hyderabad. I thought it would be a private affair where people eat and drink. But this was a full-blown event where they awarded every crew member for the film's success. I saw something like that for the first time in my life. Why don't we do that here?”

Recent work

For the unversed, Ganesh choreographed Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa, Gango Renuka Thalli, Kissik and Sooseki in Pushpa 2: The Rule. He also choreographed songs in Devara: Part 1, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Game Changer.