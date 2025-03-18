Allu Arjun suffered neck injuries, broke his foot while filming Pushpa 2's Jathara sequence, reveals Ganesh Acharya

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, known for choreographing songs like Kissk, Oo Antava, and more, recently opened up about shooting Allu Arjun's Gango Renuka Thalli (Jathara) song from Pushpa 2. In an interview with India Today Digital, the choreographer applauded the actor's dedication and revealed that he suffered multiple injuries while filming the song. Allu Arjun's still from the Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Ganesh Acharya on shooting the Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Ganesh recalled how Allu Arjun persevered despite suffering injuries during the shoot of the Jathara song. He shared, “Shooting the Jathara song was extremely challenging for me. Filming continuously for 29 days was tough, but I believe the real credit goes to Allu Arjun. He dedicated five years to both the Pushpa films. In Jathara, he performed wearing a saree, ghungroos, a necklace, a blouse, and various other props. Every 5-10 days, he would injure himself, sometimes breaking his foot or suffering neck injuries, but he never gave up.”

About the Jathara sequence

The Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2: The Rule became one of the film's highlights. The song features Allu Arjun dressed in a blue saree with body paint, honouring Goddess Gangamma Thalli. He wears jhumkas, ghungroos, bangles, a nose pin, and other jewellery, dancing on burning coal until his wife Srivalli (played by Rashmika Mandanna) stops him. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule was a massive success, grossing over ₹1,800 crore worldwide.

Ganesh Acharya’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Ganesh Acharya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi. The choreographer will also be seen acting in the film, which features debutants Shushant Thamke, Jaanya Joshi, and Viidhi, alongside an ensemble cast including Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ali Asgar, Puja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Ria S Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, and Mukteshwar Ojha. The film is set to hit cinemas on March 21.