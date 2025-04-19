Unni Mukundan defends film industry amid Shine Tom Chacko's arrest in drugs case: ‘Cinema alone cannot be blamed’

Actor Unni Mukundan said on Saturday that cinema does not promote narcotic abuse but only reflects what is happening in society. He welcomed a female actor speaking out recently against drug use on movie sets, calling it a "positive step". He added that everybody should introspect why drug consumption and crime rate are on the rise in a state where the literacy rate is so high. (Also Read: Vincy Aloshous reveals name of her co-actor who used drugs on set) Shine Tom Chacko was pursued by the police in a drugs case and Unni Mukundan had this to say.

Unni Mukundan defends film industry

“It is not right to say that drug abuse and crime rate are increasing under the influence of cinema,” Unni told reporters in Kochi on the sidelines of a programme. “Cinema cannot influence society in that way,” he claimed.

"How these contraband substance reach Kerala? How does it reach schools? Who are its carriers? I have been hearing these since my childhood days," Unni said. Authorities, schools and parents should be more vigilant against the increasing drug menace, he said.

Stating that cinema is "soft target" and it alone cannot be blamed for the increasing narcotic abuse, the actor claimed the percentage of film personalities involved in the menace is lower, but get more attention as they belong to the entertainment industry. "Drug menace is everywhere and it is prevalent in all industries," he reiterated.

Shine Tom Chacko's arrest and bail in drugs case

The Marco'-fame actor's reaction came in the wake of actor Vincy Aloshious, in a recent complaint lodged with the Film Chamber, accusing actor Shine Tom Chacko of "inappropriate behaviour" towards her on a movie set, under the influence of drugs.

Shine appeared before police on Saturday in connection with a drug case after about a four-hour-long interrogation over an incident in which he allegedly fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid. He has been granted bail as of Saturday evening. Shine appeared in response to a notice issued by the police, which asked him to explain the reason behind his attempt to flee from the hotel room.

With inputs from PTI and ANI