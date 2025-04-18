Malayalam star Shine Tom Chacko caught on CCTV fleeing hotel room during drug raid in Kochi, police issues notice. Watch

The troubles do not seem to be ending for Malayalam star Shine Tom Chacko. Days after fellow actor Vincy Aloshious named him for suspected drug use and misbehaviour, Chacko was reportedly caught escaping a Kochi hotel during a drug raid. Kochi city police on Thursday said a notice will be issued to the actor for escaping the scene. Shine Tom Chacko reportedly escaped a drug raid at a Kochi hotel.

Shine Tom Chacko escapes drug raid

On Thursday, a video surfaced reportedly showing the actor fleeing from his hotel room after spotting an anti-drug search by the police on Wednesday night. The search was conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) under the Kochi City Police. PTI reported that the DANSAF team reached a hotel near Kaloor around 10.45 pm in search of an accused in a drug case. However, the suspect they were looking for could not be found.

While verifying the hotel register, officers came across the name of actor Chacko. When they proceeded to his room on the third floor, the actor allegedly fled the scene. Police officers said according to initial evidence, including CCTV footage, it confirms that the person seen escaping in the video was Chacko.

The police have said that it seems Chacko escaped from his third-floor room, jumping out of the window onto a sheet covering the second floor. The sheet tore on impact, after which he leapt into the swimming pool on the same floor and escaped through the staircase.

While no drugs were recovered during the raid, officials want to question the actor to ascertain the reason behind his escape. "However, the mystery behind his escape is yet unknown, and the police are looking into it," a top official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Vincy Aloshius' complaint against Chacko

Days ago, fellow Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious had shared a post on Instagram about the "inappropriate behaviour" towards her from a co-actor under the influence of drugs on the sets of a movie. On Wednesday, she named the actor as Shine Tom Chacko in a complaint lodged by her before the Film Chamber. However, the actor later withdrew the complaint, saying she never wanted Chacko's name to be public.

"I know exactly where the complaint I filed. It went to the Internal Committee of the film, the Producers Association and AMMA. I don't know how it leaked out. Producers Association and AMMA also say that it wasn't from there. I don't know who leaked it, but no matter, you have done a great betrayal of trust," said the actor.

Chacko's life and career

Chacko was recently acquitted in a 2015 drug case by the Ernakulam additional sessions court, citing procedural lapses on the part of the police during the drug seizure and the arrest.

The actor worked as an assistant director for almost a decade before making his acting debut with Gadamma in 2011. He has since appeared in prominent films like Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum, Masala Republic, and Jigarthanda DoubleX. Chacko was most recently seen in the Tamil film Good Bad Ugly.

(With PTI inputs)