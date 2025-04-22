Menu Explore
Shine Tom Chacko apologises to Vincy Aloshious for alleged misconduct; claims it's his ‘natural style’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 22, 2025 05:19 PM IST

Vincy Aloshious alleged that Shine Tom Chacko used drugs and misbehaved with her on the sets of their upcoming Malayalam film Soothravakyam.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has reportedly apologised to Vincy Aloshious for alleged misconduct at an internal committee meeting held in Kochi on Monday. A Matrubhumi report claims that Shine even pointed out that it was his ‘natural style’ but tendered an apology because it offended Vincy. (Also Read: Shine Tom Chacko's brother Joe John responds to his drug allegations with sarcasm: ‘Won't even give me 5000’)

Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tim Chacko met at an internal committee meeting to hash things out.
Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tim Chacko met at an internal committee meeting to hash things out.

Shine Tom Chacko’s apology to Vincy Aloshious

The report states that Shine apologised to Vincy at the internal committee meeting and assured everyone present there that he would behave professionally in the future. He also told committee members that he did not do anything intentionally. Vincy reportedly attended the meeting alone while Shine went with his family.

Vincy took a stand at the meeting and said that she would accept any decision made by the committee. She expressed dissatisfaction that Shine’s name was leaked. She reiterated that she would not file a complaint with the police as he had already been warned. Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Film Chamber await the internal committee report before taking action.

What happened

Reportedly, the much-delayed intervention of the internal committee came after a huge controversy recently erupted over Vincy accusing an unnamed co-star of taking drugs and misbehaving with her on the set of Soothravakyam. She also stated that she would not file a legal complaint against the actor who did this. Shine’s name was, however, leaked soon. Vincy had complained to AMMA against Shine on April 16.

Shine also found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested and released on bail in a drugs case. He had previously tried to evade arrest by reportedly running from the police, which was caught on a hotel’s CCTV. He appeared before the police after a notice was issued. He was booked under Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to PTI.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
