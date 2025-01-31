Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are ‘still together,’ but ‘call it what you want…’

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith still together? A source close to the couple informed People that they are still in a committed relationship, but they live separately. Despite not cohabiting, the two have maintained their bond, living independent lives while staying emotionally connected. FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith living ‘separately for years’

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” one source told the magazine. The couple, who have been married since 1997, have had separate homes for years. This separation isn’t new; it's been part of their relationship dynamic for a long time.

Also read: Reese Witherspoon shares how a famous star stopped talking to her after a speech went wrong: ‘She doesn’t like me’

Will Smith is keeping busy with his career in both film and music, though a source mentions that he's feeling somewhat disillusioned with Hollywood. Recently, he and Big Sean dropped a Matrix-inspired music video for their track "Beautiful Scars."

Another source confirmed, “They are still together, but have had separate homes for years.”

While Will and Jada have faced challenges, their family remains close-knit. They have three children: Jaden (26), Willow (24), and Trey (32), from Will's previous marriage. The family came together for the premiere of Will's film Bad Boys: Ride or Die in May 2024, where Jada and Will appeared cozy, showing a united front

‘We are going to figure out..’

Jada has spoken openly about their relationship in interviews, explaining that while they are not living together, they continue to share a deep connection. In October 2023, she revealed that she and Will had been separated for seven years before coming together again. She mentioned, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case

Jada also clarified that their bond became even stronger after the infamous 2022 Oscars incident, when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock. Despite their separation, Jada stood by Will’s side after the incident, saying, “That was a moment that I knew I would never leave Will’s side after all those years thinking I would.”

Earlier the “Worthy” author also shared that they've gone through multiple breakups during their marriage. Will also reflected on their difficult times in his 2021 memoir, admitting that there were periods when they were both miserable.