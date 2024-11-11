Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make rare public appearance for first time in 6 months

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were recently spotted together for the first time in six months. The estranged couple was photographed while out dining at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas on Thursday. They appeared to be in good spirits despite the 53-year-old actress previously sharing that they had been separated since 2016. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were recently spotted in California during a rare public appearance

For the outing, Jada sported a brown Gucci bomber jacket over a white T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old actor wore a white T-shirt and grey pants, pairing the look with a matching unbuttoned shirt. They were photographed alongside their friend Jay Shetty. Will and Jada, who tied the knot in 1997, had not been seen together since May when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

At the time, the couple posed on the red carpet with their children, Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24, and Will's 31-year-old son, Trey, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The family outing came months after the Set It Off actress publically announced that things had been rough as she and Will had been separated for seven years.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada told People last year in October. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she continued, explaining that she would always be by her longtime husband's “side” “but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself,” added the Girls Trip actress referring to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap.