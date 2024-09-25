Indian man’s layover at Abu Dhabi airport turns into 'luxury mall' trip featuring Gucci, Balenciaga and more. Watch

For those who travel frequently by air, the concept of layovers is all too familiar. However, a recent post that has gained traction online showcases a rather luxurious layover experience at Abu Dhabi airport. A X user shared his 13-hour layover at Abu Dhabi Airport, showcasing luxury shops and lounges.(X/@hkarteek)

An Indian man named Karteek shared a video on X that highlights the airport's impressive array of showrooms featuring renowned brands such as Hermes, Balenciaga, and Gucci, among others. In his post, he captures the essence of the airport, stating, “13 hours overnight layover in Abu Dhabi before I fly to Madrid. This airport is basically a luxury mall where flights also land and take off.”

The video has left many in awe, showcasing an airport experience that transcends the typical travel hustle and bustle.

A lounge like no other

In a follow-up post, the traveller provided further glimpses of his layover in Abu Dhabi, expressing surprise at the facilities available to travellers. “Didn’t even know one could take long hot showers in an airport. The very concept of lounges was alien. But it is totally worth getting yourself a nice credit card that enables access, especially if you travel internationally. Also, side note—the Emiratis have cracked luxury and hospitality like no one else.”

His photos featured a beautifully maintained waiting lounge, immaculate washrooms, and a glimpse of the delicious food he enjoyed. The contrast between this experience and the typical airport layover is striking, raising questions about the varying standards of airport amenities around the world.

A peculiar find

While Kartik's luxurious experience at Abu Dhabi Airport highlights the pinnacle of airport amenities, it also raises an interesting contrast with other airports around the world. Numerous airports feature an array of shops and cafés, yet not all provide the same level of luxury. In a striking example, a photo of a matrimonial agency located within Chennai Airport had earlier gone viral, surprising many travellers.

Social media user @Aarsun shared an image of the "Elite Matrimonial" store with a humorous caption: “Lol, MAA airport doesn’t have a pharmacy or a convenience store in case of emergencies, but look what I found.”

This unexpected find in a bustling terminal has baffled and amused netizens, illustrating the diverse offerings that can be found in different airports across the globe.