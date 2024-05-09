Passenger gets into an argument after Lufthansa staff deny her boarding the plane, company reacts

After a woman was denied boarding a plane by Lufthansa staff, she recorded the moment and shared it on social media. What followed was an argument between the ground staff and the woman, where she could be repeatedly seen asking the reason for not being able to get on the plane. On the other hand, the Lufthansa staff called security on her. After the video went viral, the official X handle of Lufthansa replied to it. Lufthansa staff talking to the passenger.

The short viral video shows the passenger repeatedly asking the staff to give her in writing about not boarding the plane. That's when the staff calls security on her. Further, the staff also asked her to check her PNR number and question her agent who booked the tickets. The reason for which the passenger wasn't allowed to board the plane remains unclear. (Also Read: Ex-EY consultant, now travel blogger, falls prey to scam, loses 4 years of her hard work: 'No reply from Meta')

This post was shared on May 8. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three lakh views. The post also has over 3,400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

Lufthansa also replied to it and wrote, "Hi Harpreet, we are investigating this case and are in contact with the people involved."

An individual wrote, "There could be a genuine reason to deny boarding to this passenger. But the way she pointed the finger at the passenger and used that tone was not at all cool. Imagine you have paid 75k for your ticket, and at the airport, you are being treated this way as if she is not calling security but a gang of hooligans to scare that person."

A second added, "The Lufthansa lady is correct; she is travelling to Canada with a Germany layover without a transit visa. When she lands in Germany without a transit visa, the airlines will escalate the case against the Lufthansa lady and penalise the traveller."

A third shared, "I believe the fight is because the flight had a layover at Munich, and the person taking the flight didn't have the transit visa for Munich."