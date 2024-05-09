Ex-EY consultant, now travel blogger, falls prey to scam, loses 4 years of her hard work: 'No reply from Meta'

Building a social media presence in today's world is no easy task. Content creators often spend countless hours and years establishing their profiles and finding their target audience. Unfortunately, when a person's profile gets hacked, restoring it can be incredibly challenging. Something similar recently happened with travel blogger Anukrati Dosi from Mumbai, who lost her years of work after clicking an unknown link. Anukrati, who also goes by the name Bulbul, was a consultant at EY. She left her job in 2017 and started her blog in 2020. After falling prey to the scam, she took to LinkedIn to share her ordeal. (Also Read: Woman posts video about cab driver trying to scam her with shocking requests, others say it's happened with them too) Anukrati Dosi lost her years of work after clicking an unknown link.

"My Instagram account, under the handle 'bulbulonthewing' had been compromised by a hacker. I attempted to secure my account by resetting the password multiple times. However, the hacker promptly logged me out every time, preventing me from regaining control. The hacker has since changed the recovery email address associated with my account, leaving me completely locked out," wrote the travel blogger in the post.

She further shared, "It is sad that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc. lack a robust customer support system, especially when hacking is getting so common. In the last two days, I have written to about 15 email addresses associated with Instagram, Meta and Facebook. I have not received any reply yet."

After her account was hacked, Anukrati told HT that she tried every way possible to restore her account. However, the hackers logged her out of her Gmail account and even changed her phone number on her Instagram account using an app called "clone phone". (Also Read: Cryptocurrency trader loses $68 million after falling for address poisoning scam)

Once there was no way of restoring her profile, she filed an FIR with Andheri East police station.