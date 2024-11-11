Taylor Swift tells off security for yelling at photographers during her arrival at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is winning hearts again with her kindness. On Sunday, the Cruel Summer hitmaker taught her security a lesson on how to behave politely. Following her arrival, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game she corrected one of her security guards who was screaming at photographers. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift teaches her security guard manners

The moment Swift arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium in a golf cart, she was surrounded by photographers. Though her security team was doing their job, they forgot the importance of small gestures. As one of her crew members aggressively shouted, “Guys, stay back,” the Midnights singer quickly interjected, saying, “Stay back, please.”

Following the polite correction, the room fell silent while the 34-year-old pop sensation made her way to the arena. Swift, who has been a constant at Chiefs games ever since she began dating Travis Kelce, was dressed in a red and black checkered Versace skirt suit. The video of her interaction with the security has taken social media by storm, with users lauding her for being compassionate.

“Love that she says stay back please. That is how you talk to people! TS,” wrote on fan on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s not that hard to say ‘please’ after all,” one more remarked, while a third said, “She corrected him “Stay back, please.”” However, another one of her security guards got into an exchange with the photographers.

As the Blank Space hitmaker walked to the venue, the crew member shouted at the photographers, yelling, “Stand Up! Stand Up! Stand Up!” Realising that her team was trying to prevent the photographers from taking photos from inappropriate angles, Swift, who donned a mini skirt, slowed down her pace. As the photographers obliged to the security guard's instruction, he said, “Thank you guys very much.”