Michael Bay vs Will Smith: What led to Fast and Loose exit? Controversy explained

Michael Bay has stepped away from directing Fast and Loose, Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller starring Will Smith, over creative differences, particularly around the film’s tone. The streaming giant will now look for a new filmmaker with production still scheduled to begin in 2026, reported People. Michael Bay (left) dropped out of Fast and Loose over irreconcilable differences with Will Smith (right). (Instagram)

Creative clash ends Bay-Smith collaboration

Bay, known for explosive action blockbusters like Transformers and Bad Boys, reportedly had a vision for Fast and Loose, which emphasised action-heavy sequences. However, Smith leaned toward injecting more humor and character-driven storytelling into the project.

The disagreement was reportedly irreconcilable, which led to Bay’s exit from the project. While neither Netflix nor representatives for Bay or Smith have commented publicly, the People report added.

The project would have marked a reunion between Bay and Smith, who last worked together on Bad Boys II in 2003. Their original 1995 collaboration, Bad Boys, was Bay’s directorial debut but also a major turning point in Smith’s career, launching him as a Hollywood action star.

Fast and Loose plot

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fast and Loose tells the story of a crime boss who is suffering from memory loss after an attack. As he pieces his life back together, he discovers he was living a double life: as a CIA agent and a criminal kingpin.

The screenplay, developed by Jon and Erich Hoeber, also saw contributions from Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson. The project has long been in development at Netflix and was initially linked to director David Leitch.

However, Leitch exited the film in 2022 just before the Oscars incident involving Smith, choosing instead to direct The Fall Guy.

Production timeline and team

The production department is aiming to be operational by 2026 and is thus hiring another director. Smith remains attached as a producer along with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick under their banner 87North. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson are executives for STXfilms.

Bay's leaving hence places a halt on what might have been a broad collaboration. His most recent effort was Ambulance (2022) with Jake Gyllenhaal. He had also previously directed 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds for Netflix, the People report added.

FAQs

Q1: Why did Michael Bay exit Fast and Loose?

Bay left due to creative differences with star and producer Will Smith, reportedly over the tone of the film, Bay preferred a more action-centric approach, while Smith wanted to include comedic elements.

Q2: What is Fast and Loose about?

The story follows a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack and discovers he had been living a secret double life as a CIA agent.

Q3: Who is now directing Fast and Loose?

Netflix has not yet announced a new director for the film and is currently searching for a replacement.

Q4: When will Fast and Loose begin production?

The film is expected to start filming in 2026.

Q5: Have Michael Bay and Will Smith worked together before?

Yes, Bay directed Smith in Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003), which were critical to both of their careers.