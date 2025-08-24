From The Summer I Turned Pretty to We Were Liars: Top 10 shows dominating Prime Video

When it comes to entertainment, shows on Amazon Prime Video have been tempting viewers with a lure comprising a bit of teen romance, a handful of compelling thrillers, and a sprinkling of classic favorites. Here are the top 10 Prime Video shows that everyone is binge-watching, as per website Flix Patrol. The Summer I turned Pretty season 3 is among the most-watched shows on Prime Video.(X/@Primevideo)

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Taking the number-one position, a romantic drama has united young audiences with nostalgia. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the story of Belly, an adolescent troubled by complications in love and friendships during her summer holidays.

Also read: Who was Diego Borella? Emily in Paris assistant director dies after collapsing on set

Butterfly

Second on the list is Butterfly, another poignant examination of self and family. The series follows the story of a young person who is dealing with their gender identity and how it affects his or her familial and social life.

Countdown

The thrilling series revolves around a group of friends who find themselves racing against time to unearth a dark secret. It was a roller coaster of twists and turns for the audience.

We Were Liars

We Were Liars is a story about wealthy friends whose lives are turned upside down by a tragic accident. The series offers a look at love, loss, deception, and its consequences. The show was positioned at number four on the top 10 list.

Betty la Fea, The Story Continues

The continuation of a much-loved series about Betty, a clever woman finding her way through the often difficult situations in her love life and career. It is still beloved by romantic comedy lovers because of its mix of sincerity and humor.

Yo soy Betty la fea

The original Colombian telenovela that was the basis for many widely recognized international versions centered on the life of Betty, diminutive in looks but brilliant in mind, working in a fashion firm.

Ballard

Ballard is a crime drama that follows a group of friends confronting their pasts and the challenges of adult life, delving into the intricacies of interpersonal relationships. The show stands out for its emotional nature and well-developed characters.

Also read: Barbara Eden turns 94: Here's all you need to know about the I Dream of Jeannie star

El Chavo

El Chavo is a Mexican classic sitcom that follows the adventures of a poor boy in a neighborhood full of eccentrics.

Head Over Heels

Head Over Heels is a romantic comedy series that explores the ups and downs of modern-day relationships through a bunch of friends. With funny lines and situations one could relate to, Head Over Heels is an ironic take on the art of love at its best.

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal is an action show about a group of ambitious drivers in a crazy, deadly tournament of vehicular combat. For thrill seekers, this series is a perfect blend of adrenaline rush and dark humor.

FAQs

What are the 10 most popular series on Prime Video?

The list includes The Summer I Turned Pretty, Butterfly, Countdown, and more.

What are the top 10 most-watched series?

Currently, The Summer I Turned Pretty is leading the chart.

What is the best movie out on Prime Video?

The current list focuses on series; Amazon regularly updates its movie charts separately.

What is the longest-running series on Prime Video?

Classic titles like Yo soy Betty la fea have had enduring popularity, making them among the longest-running favourites.