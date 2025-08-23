The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno reacts to negative comments on his character Jeremiah

Ever since the episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 have started releasing weekly on Amazon Prime Video, the show has opened to widespread reactions on social media. (Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are heartbroken for Conrad after his confession to Belly: ‘He deserves better’) Christopher Briney (Conrad Fisher) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in a still from The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad trended on X, but after a few episodes of Season 3, Team Jeremiah seemed to lose many fans after the character's actions towards Belly (played by Lola Tung). Jeremiah and Belly had a dramatic fight, patched up, got engaged, and are now planning their wedding. Now, actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah on the hit show, has reacted to the negative comments for his character.

What the actor said

In an interview with The New York Times, Gavin said, “They tend to dislike him, yes. I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate. The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it’s important to also understand and realize that this is a fictional story — and it’s also not me.”

He continued, “I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens. And I think that’s why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, ‘Hey, no bullying.’ Though, not really going so well.”

In the last episode, it was Conrad who finally confronted Belly about her feelings for her and urged her not to marry Jeremiah. Belly berated Conrad, which left him all by himself. Fans had a strong response on the episode, with many saying Conrad deserves better.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has 11 episodes in total. The final episode will be released on September 17 on Amazon Prime Video.