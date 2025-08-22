The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are heartbroken for Conrad after his confession to Belly: ‘He deserves better’

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 was a rollercoaster of emotions as Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney) finally confronted Belly (Lola Tung) and told her not to marry Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) at the beach. Conrad's emotional confession was the highlight of the episode as fans took to social media to react to it and shared how much it hurt to see him be so broken to that extent. Conrad Fisher told Belly not to marry Jeremiah in the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What happened in the episode

At the beach, Conrad follows Belly after he finds out that Jeremiah cheated on her at Cabo and says, "You’re not the kind of person who would take that from a guy. She tells him to stop chasing her, when he drops the truth bomb. "I still love you," Conrad reveals. “I don't think I'll ever get you out of my system.”

Belly responds, “You will never be what Jere is to me. He loves me, no matter what. He doesn't take it away when things get hard. Nobody has ever treated me the way that he does. You and I were never anything.”

How fans reacted

Reacting to the scene, a fan commented, “The real reason belly is so angry when conrad tells her he loves her and to be with him is because she realized she could’ve had everything she ever wanted and now she’s dug herself a really deep hole that she doesn’t know how to climb out of but not everyone will get that.”

Another said, “he treats me better than you ever have” “You will never be what jere is to me” “ive put up worse with you”??? make her end up with the cheating manchild that cries over chocolate cake please she does not deserve my man conrad.” A second user said, “So you were thinking about Conrad the entire bachelorette night, he confesses his love and you…..you berate him? #tsitp” “i’m 33 in a senior professional role with a team and creative responsibilities and i am THROWING UP my GUTS thinking about my good friend CONRAD FISHER,” said a fan.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has 11 episodes in total. The final episode will be released on September 17 on Amazon Prime Video.