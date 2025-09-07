Phillies fan breaks silence after being slammed for giving home run ball to viral woman

An incident from the recent Phillies vs Marlins game went viral on the internet after a father-son duo faced an angry fan who demanded they give back the home run ball. The father, Drew Feltwell, has now explained why he gave away his son’s home run ball to the woman, even though it was supposed to be an early birthday gift. Father explains why he gave away son’s home run ball to 'Phillies angry Karen.'(X/@Phillies)

According to reports by the NY Post, Drew Feltwell was attending the Phillies vs Marlins match at LoanDepot Park in Miami. He was one of the 6 fans who rushed to catch the ball when Harrison Bader hit a home run. He said he was the first to reach it and picked it up cleanly from the seats in left field.

Feltwell's confrontation with the angry woman

Excited, Feltwell handed the ball to his son, Lincoln, who was seated nearby, but their moment of joy was short-lived. A gray-haired female Phillies fan, who claimed the ball landed near her seat, began yelling at Feltwell. She insisted that he had taken the ball from her, even though no one was sitting in the seat at the time.

“I pretty much just wanted her to go away,” Feltwell told NBC10 Philadelphia. “She was so adamant and loud, yelling in my ear. I had a choice: do something I might regret or show my son how to deescalate the situation. I chose to be the dad.”

His son, Lincoln Feltwell, said he was disappointed but understood the situation. “I wasn’t very happy that we had to give it to her, but we can’t win,” he told NBC Sports.

Feltwell said the incident was a lesson for his son about handling conflicts calmly. “We were there to get a home run ball, and I thought I had accomplished that,” he said. “But she was just so persistent, and I didn’t want to deal with it anymore.”

Bader and Marlins' beautiful gesture post-game

After a heated verbal exchange, Drew gave the home run ball to the woman to end the confrontation while nearby fans booed her for her behavior. Her male partner eventually walked away, and she followed.

Despite losing the ball, the Feltwells received unexpected kindness from the Marlins. A team representative apologized to Lincoln and gave him a gift pack with baseballs for him and his sister. Later, Lincoln also met Harrison Bader, who gave him a signed bat.

The incident went viral as it sparked debate over fan etiquette and entitlement. Lincoln didn’t get his original home run ball, but it ended on a high note with gifts and a special meeting with Bader.

FAQs

Why did Drew Feltwell give the home run ball to the woman?

He wanted to de-escalate the situation and protect his son from the confrontation.

Did Lincoln Feltwell get anything after losing the ball?

Yes, he received a gift pack from the Marlins and later met Harrison Bader, who gave him a signed bat.

Who was the woman who demanded the ball?

Her identity has not been revealed, but she became viral for her loud and persistent behavior at the game.