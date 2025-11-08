Tetairoa McMillan injury update: Panthers fans get positive news; Rico Dowdle's status out

Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan could miss Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, after tweaking his hamstring during practice earlier this week. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters the team shut McMillan down as a precaution. Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers (Getty Images via AFP)

“Something popped up in practice, so we shut him down for part of it,” Canales said Friday. “He was able to take a few reps, but it was precautionary. We’ll check on him again Saturday morning to make sure he’s ready to go.”

McMillan, 22, has quickly become a key weapon in Carolina’s offense. The eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona leads the Panthers in receptions (41) and receiving yards (558), and his two touchdowns are tied for the team lead.

While McMillan’s status remains uncertain, the Panthers received good news on running back Rico Dowdle, who has been cleared to play after overcoming a quadriceps issue. Dowdle practiced fully on Friday and will enter Sunday’s game without an injury designation.

Dowdle was instrumental in last week’s 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The 27-year-old leads Carolina in carries (131), rushing yards (735), and rushing touchdowns (four) this season.

Carolina (5-4) will be without guard Chandler Zavala, who has been ruled out due to an elbow injury, while wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (hip) is also listed as questionable ahead of the home clash with the struggling Saints (1-8).

