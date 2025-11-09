NFL Week 10 inactives list: Who's not playing in today’s games

With kickoff for the NFL's Week 10 early slate just minutes away, teams across the league are finalizing their inactive lists. New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) not playing in Week 10.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Key names are sidelined in several matchups, including C.J. Stroud for the Texans, Rhamondre Stevenson for the Patriots, and Chris Godwin Jr. for the Buccaneers, as the final rosters take shape ahead of the 1 p.m. ET games.

Here's a full look at the official Week 10 inactives for each early matchup, updated as announcements roll in.

Saints vs. Panthers

Saints inactives: S Ugo Amadi, CB Rejzohn Wright, RT Taliese Fuaga, TE Jack Stoll, DT John Ridgeway III, DT Khristian Boyd

Panthers inactives: WR Hunter Renfrow, G Chandler Zavala, DE Jared Harrison-Hunte, TE James Mitchell, WR Brycen Tremayne, DT Cam Jackson

Giants vs. Bears

Giants inactives: K Graham Gano, CB Paulson Adebo, OLB Victor Dimukeje, DL Chauncey Golston, C John Michael Schmitz, G Evan Neal, QB Jameis Winston (Emergency 3rd QB)

Bears inactives: QB Case Keenum, WR Jahdae Walker, DB Josh Blackwell, TE Stephen Carlson, DL Dominique Robinson, LB T.J. Edwards

Jaguars vs. Texans

Jaguars inactives: CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Brian Thomas Jr., RB Cody Schrader, OL Ezra Cleveland, TE Hunter Long, DL Austin Johnson

Texans inactives: QB C.J. Stroud, S Jalen Pitre, K Ka'imi Fairbairn, LB Christian Harris, OT Jarrett Kingston, OG Ed Ingram, OL Tytus Howard

Bills vs. Dolphins

Bills inactives: WR Joshua Palmer, CB Taron Johnson, CB Brandon Codrington, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Christian Benford, DE A.J. Epenesa, OT Chase Lundt

Dolphins inactives: QB Quinn Ewers (Emergency 3rd QB), S Ashtyn Davis, CB Rasul Douglas, LB Chop Robinson, LB Andre Carter II, WR Dee Eskridge, TE Julian Hill

Ravens vs. Vikings

Ravens inactives: QB Cooper Rush (Emergency 3rd QB), RB Rasheen Ali, OL Emery Jones Jr., OT Joseph Noteboom, DL Aeneas Peebles, WR Devontez Walker

Vikings inactives: RB Corey Kiner, TE Josh Oliver, T Walter Rouse, EDGE Chaz Chambliss, DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, S Theo Jackson

Browns vs. Jets

Browns inactives: WR Isaiah Bond, RB Raheim Sanders, OG Zak Zinter, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Brenden Bates

Jets inactives: WR Allen Lazard, WR Adonai Mitchell, OL Xavier Newman, TE Jelani Woods, DL Tyler Baron, LB Kiko Mauigoa

Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Patriots inactives: WR Kayshon Boutte, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, S John Saunders, ILB Christian Elliss, DT Eric Gregory, OG Caedan Wallace, QB Tommy DeVito (Emergency 3rd QB)

Buccaneers inactives: DL C.J. Brewer, WR Chris Godwin Jr., G Luke Haggard, RB Bucky Irving, G Elijah Klein, OLB Haason Reddick, OLB Markees Watts