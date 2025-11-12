Tonight’s northern lights forecast is strong but these 3 past aurora shows in US were epic

A powerful solar storm which is approaching Earth could trigger widespread auroras across several states in the United States. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's aurora forecast map, at least 21 states in America will be able to see the northern lights. While the prediction about this event is strong, this is not the first time that auroras lit up the US sky. Northern lights sighting from 2024. (Instagram/@nasa)

Here are three times in the past when northern lights were visible from the US:

April 2023:

A severe geomagnetic storm in Earth’s magnetosphere in April 2023 led to a spectacular display. According to NASA Earth Observatory, the auroras lit up far south, including Arizona and Arkansas, in the United States.

The impressive display was also seen in some parts of Australia and New Zealand.

December 2023:

The aurora borealis lit up the night sky in a wide area of North America and Europe. Robert Steenburgh, a space scientist with the Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told The New York Times in 2023 that it was caused by a large burst of energy from the sun.

May 2024:

Americans marvelled at the spectacular sight of the northern lights caused by a solar storm in May 2024. The auroras made an appearance in North America, with some reporting sightings from Maine.

Due to the severe cosmic event, people in Britain, Denmark and Germany also reported sightings, making it a global event.

What is the prediction for tonight?

There is a prediction about “the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America,” read a blog post entry of the Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Which states may see the northern lights tonight?

The auroras could be visible from 21 states across the US early Wednesday, reported USA Today. According to the outlet, the vibrant light displays could be visible from:

Illinois

Indiana

Montana

Nebraska

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Massachusetts

Michigan

Alaska

Idaho

Vermont

Wyoming

Maine

Minnesota

Ohio

Washington

Iowa

Wisconsin

New York

New Hampshire

North Dakota

However, auroras are fickle; sometimes they appear further from the predicted region. Additionally, certain conditions must align perfectly for the northern lights to be visible.

What is an aurora?

Divided into northern lights or aurora borealis and southern lights or aurora australis, these intricate displays of lights are caused by “particles and magnetism between the Sun and Earth called space weather,” according to NASA.

“When energetic particles from space collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they can cause the colorful glow that we call auroras.”

What causes auroras?

When the solar wind from the sun interacts with Earth’s magnetic shield, it often accumulates energy. The release of that energy causes auroras.

Why are auroras colourful?

From green to blue and purple to pink and red, auroras can appear in various colours. The colour of an aurora depends on the type of gas that is hit by the particles from space and where that gas is located in the Earth’s atmosphere.