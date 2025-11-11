Is US stock market open or closed on Veterans Day? Check out trading hours for November 11

November 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day, a federal holiday honoring American military veterans and their service. In addition to being a day of respect for the nation, it also brings with it a mixed schedule for markets, businesses, and educational institutions nationwide. As Americans look for information on what is open and closed today, the term Veterans Day 2025 is trending. Veterans Day: Markets have mixed schedules: NYSE and Nasdaq are open, while the US bond market is closed.(Pexels)

Is US stock market open for Veterans Day?

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are still open for business during regular trading hours.

However, the US bond market is closed due to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's (SIFMA) holiday calendar. This means that while fixed-income experts take the day off, stock traders remain busy. Federal buildings, courts, and DMV offices are all closed in places like New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Local and state organizations join the federal observance by doing the same.

The NYSE used to remain close on Veterans Day for a number of years, but in 1954 it decided to remain open and observe a two-minute trading halt.

Both the NYSE and the Nasdaq have observed a moment of silence prior to the opening bell in recent years.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's holiday calendar, which includes Veterans Day, is the basis for closing suggestions, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the trade association that stands for the bond industry.

Are UPS and FedEx services operational on Veterans Day?

On Veterans Day, USPS will not deliver mail. Customers should anticipate some changes, but UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) will continue to provide many of their standard services.

Are banks closed on Veterans Day?

Customers can still complete a variety of transactions online or at an ATM even though the majority of bank locations are closed.

Are shops and eateries open on Veterans Day?

On Veterans Day, most shops and eateries will remain open, and some even offer complimentary meals or special discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel in recognition of their service.