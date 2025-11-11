Veterans Day deals: Free meals, special discounts at famous American restaurants

On Veterans Day, November 11, many American restaurants offer food deals in honor of veterans and active-duty military personnel. Armistice Day, a holiday observed every year on November 11 to commemorate the end of World War I, gave rise to Veterans Day. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, on November 11, 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice deal that called for the end of hostilities on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. It became a federal holiday in 1938. Veterans Day deals: Most Veterans Day offers ask for some type of veteran, military, or military-dependent documentation, such as a Veteran ID Card or DD214 card.(Unsplash)

Most Veterans Day offers ask for some type of veteran, military, or military-dependent documentation, such as a Veteran ID Card or DD214 card verifying your length of military service. Many special offers are only available to dine-in visitors.

Veterans Day: A look at meal deals and discounts

Applebee's: On Veterans Day, Applebee's offers a complimentary full-sized entrée from their special menu to active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard personnel. The promotion is only applicable for dine-in and includes a $5 Bounce Back Card good for their next dine-in, to-go, or delivery order (valid for three weeks).

Aroma Joe’s: Aroma Joe's is offering veterans a free drink (any size up to 24 ounces) on November 11.

Burger Bar Bad Daddy's: All veterans and active-duty military personnel are eligible to get a complimentary BD's All-American Burger with cheese and a traditional side dish from Bad Daddy's Burger Bar. Customers who dine in and present a valid military ID or proof of service are eligible for the promotion from November 11 from 11 to 3 p.m.

Beef "O" Brady's: Beef "O" Brady's restaurants will provide free hamburgers and fries to veterans and active military personnel throughout the day. The deal cannot be combined with any other discounts, and no evidence of service is needed.

Biggby Biggby: On November 11, Biggby Biggby will sell any 16-ounce beverage to military troops for $1.99.

BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse: On November 11, active-duty and retired military personnel who eat at BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse and show a valid military ID will receive a complimentary Chocolate Chunk Pizookie.

Blaze Pizza: During the holiday, Blaze Pizza is offering free one-topping pizza to veterans and active military personnel.

Bubbakoo's Burritos: On November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a complimentary Taco Trio while dining at Bubbakoo's Burritos. Clients must present a valid military ID.

The other restaurants include Buffalo’s Cafe, California Pizza Kitchen, Chili’s, Chipotle, Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Denny’s, Dog Haus, Famous Dave’s, Firehouse Subs, Ford’s Garage, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Friendly’s, Granite City, Happy Joe’s, Huddle House, IHOP, In-N-Out Burger, La Madeleine, Legal Sea Foods, Little Caesars, Logan’s Roadhouse, Main Event, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Ninety Nine Restaurant + Pub, Norms Restaurants, O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, Peter Piper Pizza, P.F. Chang’s, Playa Bowls, Red Lobster, Round Table Pizza, Ruby Tuesday, Salad and Go, Scooter’s Coffee, Shake Shack, Smokey Bones, Sonny’s BBQ, Teriyaki Madness, The Brass Tap, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, The Greene Turtle, Thompson Restaurants, Tim Hortons, Twin Peaks, Village Inn, Wendy’s, Wienerschnitzel, Wings and Rings, White Castle and Yogurtland.