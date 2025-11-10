Are schools, banks, post offices, UPS closed on Veterans Day? Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on November 11

Veterans Day: While banks and post offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, restaurants, supermarkets, and retail establishments are expected to remain open. Veterans Day: Will mail services be open? Full list of what's open and what's closed on federal holiday(Representative image/ Unsplash)

The celebration of Veterans Day, a federal holiday, officially started on November 11, 1918, when an armistice, or "temporary cessation of hostilities," between Germany and the Allies came into force on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as per the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

“November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of 'the war to end all wars,” it states.

Are post offices open on Veterans Day? Will mail be delivered?

As Veterans Day is a federal holiday, post offices will be closed and mail will not be dispatched.

Veterans Day: Are banks open on November 11?

Bank of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo, CitiBank, JPMorgan Chase, and other banks will close their branches on Tuesday, November 11.

Will FedEx and UPS operate on Veterans Day?

UPS pickup and delivery services will be accessible on Tuesday, November 11. But UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will take an extra working day to arrive due to the USPS federal holiday. Additionally, UPS stores will be open.

On Veterans Day, FedEx office locations will be open, and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be accessible.

Are schools open on Veterans Day?

The majority of public and private schools in the US will be closed on Veterans Day. According to USA Today, educational institutions usually delay classes to allow staff and students to observe the day because it is a federal holiday.

In honor of Veterans Day, all public schools in Stafford County, Prince William County, Fredericksburg City, Manassas City, and Manassas Park City will be closed on November 11, the school divisions stated.

Regular classes and activities will begin on Wednesday, November 12.