Indian student denied US Visa after top university acceptance, ‘Choose self-respect over a degree’

For the majority of Indian students, studying in the US entails years of work, money, and expectation; yet, sometimes the dream is dashed by a visa officer rather than a university. After facing a visa rejection despite strong qualifications, an Indian student decided to prioritize his peace over studying in the US.(Representational Image)

In one instance, an engineering graduate was not granted an F-1 student visa after securing a spot at a top-15 American university to pursue computer science.

What is F-1 visa?

The F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows students to study full-time at recognized universities in the US. Candidates must demonstrate that they have been accepted, are able to cover their costs of living and tuition, and plan to return home after graduation.

Student turned away due to Section 214(b)

In a Reddit post, he wrote, “I’ve spent enough time and resources chasing a fleeting dream. I’ve decided to keep working, prioritising my peace and self-respect over a degree.”

He posted on Reddit that the student, who had an outstanding academic record and two years of work experience, was accepted for the Fall 2025 intake. However, he postponed until Spring 2026 due to visa appointment delays spurred by an F-1 processing block.

When the time arrived, he reached for the interview and biometrics. After standing in line for three hours, he was turned away due to Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows consular officials to decline visas if they don't think the applicant has demonstrated that they will return home after studying.

“For a so-called officer to say I’m ‘ineligible’ to study in the US after making me stand in line for three hours felt pretty bad,” he stated.

Later, he determined that his refusal appeared to be more about a system based on subjective judgment than it was about his qualifications, and that the questions posed limited his ability to present his case.

Visa refusals are ‘nothing short of cruel’, says student

Refusals in situations like these “are nothing short of cruel”, the student said. “A bright student just trying to get a good education is being denied an opportunity just because the VO wasn’t feeling bonita.”

He proposed substitutes including requiring officers to give more precise explanations for rejections, establishing an appeals procedure, and substituting written statements of purpose for interviews. He also referred to it as “borderline arbitrary,” citing instances from online discussions that showed candidates with almost similar profiles who had been rejected once and later accepted.

The student, who claimed to have a reasonably good job and a supportive family, chose not to reapply after experiencing rejection and confusion. “With ever increasing xenophobia, fewer job opportunities and restrictions, I’ve decided to keep working, prioritising my peace and self-respect over a degree.”