 Dell founder Michael Dell makes this prediction on AI PCs for 2025
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dell founder Michael Dell makes this prediction on AI PCs for 2025

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Dell founder Michael Dell praised India’s strong economy, availability of tech talent and push to lead in AI.

Dell Technologies said that it is making a big push into the future of computing with personal computers designed specifically for artificial intelligence tasks as the market faces sluggish demand. CEO Michael Dell said, "We'll be delivering them in large quantities this year. By next year, they'll likely be quite standard."

Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell said that AI capabilities will become commonplace in PCs by 2025 as these AI computers will have the capability of accelerating AI workloads. (AP)
Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell said that AI capabilities will become commonplace in PCs by 2025 as these AI computers will have the capability of accelerating AI workloads.

He said that AI capabilities will become commonplace in PCs by 2025 as these AI computers will have the capability of accelerating AI workloads, including neural processing units (NPUs) supplied by Qualcomm and dedicated key for Microsoft's AI Copilot service.

Dell investors have recently focused on the company’s server business and Michael Dell said that the company has provided AI infrastructure to “hundreds” of enterprise customers already.

Dell shares gained 95% this year Erik Woodring, Morgan Stanley analyst, said that the company’s AI server and storage businesses are seeing more momentum than previously assumed. The company also received praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who said that Dell's capabilities serves as evidence of this crucial collaboration.

Michael Dell acknowledged Nvidia partnership saying that it is “a good arrangement” as he emphasised on the importance of diverse partnerships in navigating the evolving computing landscape.

The billionaire CEO also praised India’s strong economy, availability of tech talent and push to lead in AI saying that it is an attractive market for a company like Dell.

“India has talent and is a great resource for Dell and many other companies, but there is a desire for sovereign AI,” he said as per indianexpress.com.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Dell founder Michael Dell makes this prediction on AI PCs for 2025

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
