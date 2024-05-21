Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash likely on this date: Guest list here

Following a massive three-day pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are set to host a second pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reports claimed. The celebration in Jamnagar was attended by nearly 1,200 guests including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, among others. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: The couple hosted a grand party for friends and family in Jamnagar.

Reports claimed that the second pre-wedding bash will be held from 28-30 May and the Ambani family will host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise which will cover a distance of 4380 km in three days and will depart from Italy to southern France.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The guest list will likely include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Other than the 800 guests, 600 hospitality staff will also be present, it was reported.

Anant Ambani will marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. The wedding is likely to take place in London, it was reported. The couple got engaged in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.