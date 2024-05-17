Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: 5 elegant pics of the Ambani women

The Ambani family, India's wealthiest, boasts of a powerful female presence. From Nita Ambani, known for her business acumen and philanthropy, to the newest member of the family, Radhika Merchant, a professional classical dancer and director of Encore Healthcare, the Ambani women never fail to inspire others. The split photo shows Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla, @tanvichemburkar, loveleen_makeupandhair)

In this article, we will take a look at five incredible and powerful photos of Nita and Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani

She is the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation and recently inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She is also the co-owner of the IPL team Mumbai Indians. She is married to Mukesh Ambani and has three children - twins Isha and Akash, and Anant Ambani.

In this picture, shared by Reliance Foundation, she is seen wearing an exquisite sujani tussar silk saree. Her attire showcases the heritage craft from Bihar.

Nita Ambani, businesswoman and philanthropist. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

Isha Ambani

She is a “part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.” She played a pivotal role in expanding Reliance Retail's digital footprint by launching online portals like Ajio and Tira.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, Executive Director at Piramal Group. They are proud parents to twins Krishna and Aadiya.

In this image, she is seen wearing a beautiful lehenga complete with a blouse handcrafted with real Jadau jewellery.

Isha Ambani in a beautiful traditional attire. (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Shloka Mehta

Born to diamantaires Russell and Mona Mehta, she is married to Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani. She has been a part of philanthropic endeavours since her school days. After earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Princeton University and a master’s from the London School of Economics (LSE), she joined the philanthropic arm of Rosy Blue - one of the world’s largest jewellery companies owned by her parents. She and Akash are parents to a boy, Prithvi, and a girl, Veda.

She is seen in a gorgeous gold lehenga with multiple Zardozi borders and lines of animal-inspired motifs in this photo. She wore it during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Shloka Mehta in a beautiful lehenga. (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant. She is a trained professional dancer and also a director of Encore Healthcare, her father’s pharmaceutical company. She attended The Cathedral and John Connon School, and Ecole Mondiale World School. She has an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.

She is engaged to Anant Ambani, and the couple is set to tie the knot in July of this year.

In this picture, she is seen in a beautiful three-coloured Chikankari ghagra.

Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous in this designer lehenga. (Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

In this picture posted on Instagram, Nita Ambani is seen posing with her family. In addition to Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, the picture also features her husband Mukesh Ambani, sons Akash and Anant Ambani, and son-in-law Anand Piramal.

The image shows the Ambani family. (Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)

The family is often spotted together, especially during functions and festivals. Recently, Ambani women made an appearance during the three-day-long pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.