Mukesh Ambani lauds Shloka Mehta at an event, says she ‘Radiates warmth and wisdom’

Mukesh Ambani on Saturday, March 30, attended Gems and Jewellery Exports Promotion in Mumbai. While giving his address at the event, he also spoke about his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. ` Mukesh Ambani spoke about Shloka Mehta at Jewellery Exports Promotion. (REUTERS)

According to PTI, Mukesh Ambani stated that Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russel Mehta of Rosyblue, one of the sector's pioneering companies, and that the Ambani family is "fortunate" to have Shloka, who "radiates warmth and wisdom". Mehta received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the occasion, which was also attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also exuded confidence that the gems and jewellery industry will reach its goal of touching USD 100 billion in exports in the next few decades. (Also Read: Mukesh Ambani proposed to Nita Ambani in traffic. Her reply was not yes as…)

"All of us collectively in the business community have a responsibility to build a stronger, better and more inclusive India to fulfil the vision and the goal that our PM has set for us, that of a Viksit Bharat, a fully developed India in the next decades," he said, reported PTI.

Ambani complimented the gems and diamonds industry for its efforts over the last few decades to generate USD 40 billion in exports and create over 50 lakh jobs in the country. From humble beginnings, the industry managed by Palanpur residents has achieved significant progress, Ambani remarked, emphasising that he is "proud" of their accomplishments. (Also Read: In a first, Mukesh Ambani & Gautam Adani collaborate for power project)

As per PTI, He stated that the Ambani family has roots in Kathiawad and hinted at the possibility of working together with the Palanpuris.

"Sometimes partnership between the Kathaiwadis and Palanpuris can make the opportunity bigger. The bigger the pie, the better for us," he said.