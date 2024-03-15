Mukesh Ambani on how he proposed marriage to Nita Ambani in traffic jam: Watch

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani: An old interview of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has resurfaced in which he talks about his marriage with Nita Ambani with celebrity host Simi Garewal. Mukesh Ambani revealed during the chat that he proposed to Nita Ambani while they were stuck in a traffic jam on Mumbai's Pedder Road. At the times, the couple had been courting for three weeks, Mukesh Ambani said. In the middle of traffic, he suddenly realised that Nita Ambani was the one for him. Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani.(ANI)

Mukesh Ambani told Simi Garewal, "Nita was really the first girl I had seen. I had pretty much made up my mind that this is it, this is my life partner. So once when we were driving down Peddar Road, it occurred to me out of the blue and I said, 'Nita, will you marry me? Just say yes or no now.'"

Then Nita Ambani asked him to drive because of the worsening the traffic jam, she said, sharing, "People were shouting and cars were blowing horns and I said 'Mukesh, move on.' And he said, 'Tell me yes or no. I shall not move the car.'"

Mukesh Ambani had to ask Nita Ambani three times before she finally accepted his proposal, he shared. After this Nita Ambani even asked him what he would have done if she had rejected his offer.

"'Would you have asked me to get out of the car then and there and driven off?'" Mukesh Ambani recalled her as saying. “I said, ‘No, I would have dropped you off home and we would have remained friends’”, he said at the time.

During the chat, Nita Ambani also revealed that she started teaching at Sunflower Nursery within a year of her marriage to Mukesh Ambani.

“People used to laugh at me at that time, but I think it gave me a lot of satisfaction,” Nita Ambani said.