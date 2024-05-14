 Isha Ambani was ‘raging with fever, couldn’t make it to Met Gala red carpet’: Makeup artist | Trending - Hindustan Times
Isha Ambani was ‘raging with fever, couldn’t make it to Met Gala red carpet’: Makeup artist

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 14, 2024 07:25 AM IST

A video shared on Instagram by a makeup artist shows Isha Ambani doing a photoshoot in a Rahul Mishra sari gown. The video has gone viral.

A post about Isha Ambani by makeup artist Tanvi was shared on social media and has gone viral. In the post, she shared how the business leader couldn’t make it to the Met carpet because of her “raging fever”. She also posted a video that shows Ambani’s photoshoot in her Met Gala 2024 look.

The image shows Isha Ambani in the attire she selected for the Met Gala 2024. (Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)
The image shows Isha Ambani in the attire she selected for the Met Gala 2024. (Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)

“Happy for the memories we got in creating this for Isha Ambani, even though she was raging with a fever and couldn’t make it to the Met carpet. Well, at least we got some of these gorgeous pictures beforehand!” reads the caption posted along with the share.

In the video, Isha is seen posing in a Rahul Mishra sari gown featuring a long floral train. She was also wearing a bracelet she had worn during her younger brother Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant.

Take a look at this video of Isha Ambani:

The video was posted about 12 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 51,000 views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected close to 1,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few also reacted with fire or heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this post on Isha Ambani?

“Wow, she is looking like a dream. Great job,” praised an Instagram user.

“She looks stunning,” added another.

“Mind-blowing beauty,” posted a third.

“Super stunning,” wrote a fourth.

Daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, Isha Amabni is a part of the leadership teams of Reliance Industries. She is also involved in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre operations, launched in Mumbai in 2023.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, an executive director at Piramal Group. The couple welcomed their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, in 2022.

