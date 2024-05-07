Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani repeats elegant bracelet she wore for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, repeated her diamond bracelet and choker at Met Gala 2024. While she was seen wearing the choker earlier this year at a family friend's wedding, she had worn the bracelet during the pre-wedding celebrations for her younger brother, Anant Ambani, in March. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani wore a Rahul Mishra saree gown. (Instagram/anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani, 32, opted for a Rahul Mishra sari gown featuring a long floral train, in line with this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code at Met Gala.

Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the annual fashion extravaganza.

“This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections,” the celebrity stylist and Mishra said in a statement sharing details of Ambani's look.

“The jewellery, traditional lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings and flower choker are designed by Viren Bhagat,” they said.

She paired her gown with a “clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting”.

Take a look at Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2024 look:

She wore the same bracelet in March for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in March. It was Anaita Shroff Adajania who styled her at that time as well.

See Isha Ambani's look at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala:

In January this year, she wore the choker she opted for Met Gala for a family friend's wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

See the photo of Isha Ambani wearing the same choker:

Isha Ambani, who is spearheading Reliance’s growth in retail and fashion, made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017.

She is married to Anand Piramal. The couple has twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and Sudha Reddy were among the other celebrities from India at Met Gala 2024. Bhatt, 31,made her debut at the fashion fest with a Prabal Gurung gown last year.

This year, she wore a Sabyasachi floral saree.

