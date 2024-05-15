Nita Ambani travels in new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, car seen at airport. Viral video

Nita Ambani, chairman and founder of the Reliance Foundation, was recently seen leaving Mumbai's Kalina airport in her new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. She was reportedly accompanied by her to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Nita Ambani's recently bought a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth over ₹ 12 crore.

This is the second Rolls-Royce that she owns. Last year, her husband Mukesh Ambani had gifted her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Diwali.

Watch the video here:

HT.com could not independently verify the video of the Rolls Royce.

The personalised limousine has a velvet orchid upper body, rose quartz lower body, gold SoE, dinner plate wheels and NMA (Nita Mukesh Ambani) initials embroidered into the headrests.

Radhika Merchant is engaged to Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani. The couple is set to get married in July.

The Ambanis had hosted a grand pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The celebrations saw some of the biggest celebrities in India and global VIPs in attendance.

Anant Ambani, who turned 29 last month, was seen arriving in a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge at a shopping mall in Dubai days before his birthday. In another viral video, he was seen with Merchant at another mall in the UAE city, where they interacted with an entrepreneur among others.

All about Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase (EWB) draws power from a robust 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine, delivering an impressive 571 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, according to HT Auto. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. Inside the EWB's cabin, the second row provides abundant space for enhanced comfort, complemented by the iconic star headliner and luxurious materials adorning the interior throughout.